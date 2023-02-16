Cole Hamels hopes his comeback trail leads to his hometown of San Diego.

FanSided's Robert Murray reports the Padres have signed the four-time All-Star lefty to a minor-league deal.

Free-agent pitcher Cole Hamels and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 16, 2023

The 2008 World Series MVP, Hamels last pitched in the majors in 2020 as a member of the Atlanta Braves, making a single appearance.

The 39-year-old Hamels signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in August of 2021, but was shut down before he reached the majors after experiencing arm pain during a simulated game.

Originally taken with the 17th overall selection of the 2002 MLB Amateur Draft, Hamels spent the first nine-plus seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies with whom he won the 2008 World Series.

He was traded to the Texas Rangers during the 2015 season where he would spent parts of three seasons before a trade to the Chicago Cubs at the 2018 deadline.

For his career, Hamels is 163-122 with a 3.43 earned run average and 1.183 WHIP over 2,698.0 innings pitched in 423 appearances (only one in relief).