22m ago
49ers' Garoppolo done for season after breaking foot against Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers picked up a big win Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but it came with a cost.
TSN.ca Staff
Are the 49ers still a threat with Purdy at quarterback?
Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after breaking his foot early in Sunday's game.
Garoppolo will need surgery.
The 49ers are 8-4 and lead the NFC West.