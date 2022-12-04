49ers' Garoppolo done for season after breaking foot against Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers picked up a big win Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but it came with a cost.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after breaking his foot early in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo will need surgery.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that QB Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot. He’s having surgery and is out for the season.



“He’ll be out, he’ll need surgery, broke a few things in there.”



Brutal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2022

The 49ers are 8-4 and lead the NFC West.