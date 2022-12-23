The San Francisco Giants have signed outfielder Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36 million deal, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Michael Conforto's 2-year, $36 million agreement with the Giants contains an opt-out after Year 1. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 23, 2022

Conforto did not play during the 2022 season while he was recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and can opt out after the first year.

The 29-year-old last played with the New York Mets during the 2021 season where he hit 14 home runs and drove in 55 while slashing .232/.344/.384 in 125 games.

Conforto was an all-star in 2017 and his best season came in 2019 where he hit 33 home runs and drove in 92 while slashing .257/.363/.494 in 151 games with the Mets.

Drafted 10th overall by the Mets in the 2014 MLB Draft, Conforto has played his entire career with the team where he hit 132 home runs and drove in 396 while slashing .255/.356/.468 in 757 games.