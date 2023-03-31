The San Francisco Giants have signed catcher Gary Sanchez to a minor-league deal, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Free-agent catcher Gary Sánchez in agreement with Giants on minor-league contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. Will report initially to team’s spring-training home in Scottsdale, then join a minor-league affiliate. Can opt out if not promoted to majors by May 1. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 31, 2023

Sanchez, 30, played for the Minnesota Twins last season, when he hit .205 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI in 128 games. He split time at catcher, first base and designated hitter.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native took the league by storm early in his career - he finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2016 when he hit .299 with 20 home runs in 53 games, and followed that with a 33-home run season that earned him MVP votes as a sophomore.

The bottom fell out for Sanchez recently, as he hit just .147 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and struggled to keep his average above .200 the past two years.

Per Rosenthal, Sanchez will join a minor-league affiliate and can opt out of the deal if he is not promoted to the majors by May 1.

In 666 career MLB games, the two-time All-Star has hit .225 with 154 HR, 401 RBI and 341 runs scored.