Report: Giants ink Stripling to two-year, $25M deal
Ross Stripling is returning to California. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the 33-year-old righty is signing a two-year, $25 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Right-hander Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a two-year, $25 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 13, 2022
Stripling, 33, was excellent for Toronto in '22 with a 3.01 ERA and 3.11 FIP.
The deal includes an opt-out after the first season.
The New York Post's Joel Sherman notes that Stripling's deal comes with $5 million in signing bonuses with $2.5 million paid out each season.
Stripling spent the past two-plus seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, finishing 2022 as an integral part of the team's rotation.
He made 32 appearances last season, 24 of them starts, and posted a mark of 10-4 with an earned run average of 3.01 and a 1.020 WHIP over 134.1 innings pitched.
A native of Bluebell, PA, Stripling spent the first four-plus seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
An All-Star in 2018, Stripling played 2022 on a one-year, $3.79 million deal in his final year of arbitration eligibility.
Stripling joins fellow starter Sean Manea and outfielder Mitch Haniger as the Giants' major free-agent additions this offseason.