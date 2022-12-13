Ross Stripling is returning to California.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the 33-year-old righty is signing a two-year, $25 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Right-hander Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a two-year, $25 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season.



The deal includes an opt-out after the first season.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman notes that Stripling's deal comes with $5 million in signing bonuses with $2.5 million paid out each season.

Stripling spent the past two-plus seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, finishing 2022 as an integral part of the team's rotation.

He made 32 appearances last season, 24 of them starts, and posted a mark of 10-4 with an earned run average of 3.01 and a 1.020 WHIP over 134.1 innings pitched.

A native of Bluebell, PA, Stripling spent the first four-plus seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

An All-Star in 2018, Stripling played 2022 on a one-year, $3.79 million deal in his final year of arbitration eligibility.

Stripling joins fellow starter Sean Manea and outfielder Mitch Haniger as the Giants' major free-agent additions this offseason.