The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Anthony Duclair from the Florida Panthers, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The 27-year-old has one year remaining on a three-year, $9 million contract that will carry a cap hit of $3 million in 2023-24.

Duclair played 20 regular season games last season, registering two goals and seven assists. He played in an additional 20 playoff games, scoring four goals and 11 points on the Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Pointe-Claire, Que., native has scored 122 goals and 261 points in 490 career games with the Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, and New York Rangers.

Duclair was originally selected in the third round (80th overall) by the Rangers in the 2013 NHL Draft.