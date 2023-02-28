Karlsson says he hasn't been asked to waive no-move: 'Would be weird if they asked now'

The San Jose Sharks acquired defenceman Henry Thrun from the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.

The Ducks drafted Thrun in the fourth round - 101st overall - in the 2019 NHL Draft, but had been unable to sign him.

"While we are disappointed Henry chose to not sign with our club, we appreciate being notified of his intentions in advance of him becoming a Unrestricted Free Agent," said Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek. "We wish him the best of luck in his career."

The 21-year-old has five goals and 26 points in 28 games with Harvard University this season, serving as the team's captain.

Thrun had seven goals and 32 points in 35 games with Harvard last season.