The San Jose Sharks and general manager Mike Grier announced that NHL veteran Doug Weight has been hired as a hockey operations advisor and that the team has parted ways with director of scouting, Doug Wilson Jr.

Weight will report directly to Grier and will collaborate on player personnel, player acquisitions, drafting, and development. Weight had previously served in various hockey operations roles with the New York Islanders.

Weight played 1,238 NHL games with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, and Islanders, recording 278 goals and 1,033 points.

Wilson Jr. was a part of the Sharks organization for 10 years and had just finished his fourth season as the team's director of scouting.

"I want to thank Doug for his work in the Sharks organization for the past ten seasons, and especially leading up to last week's NHL Draft. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."