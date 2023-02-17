There was consideration given at TSN TradeCentre headquarters to not updating the Trade Bait list today for “trade-related reasons.”

But ultimately it was decided that since Timo Meier, Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev, Erik Karlsson and Tyler Bertuzzi all played Thursday, the least we could do is show up for work Friday.

So, there is a new list exactly two weeks from the March 3 deadline.

Meanwhile, Trade Bait No. 3 Vladislav Gavrikov was scratched for a second straight game by Columbus Thursday and No. 2 Jakob Chychrun has been sat out three straight games by Arizona.

Both for the nebulous trade-related reasons.

The Blue Jackets and Coyotes are both protecting assets, perhaps with the added benefit of not icing their best lineups – hence increasing the likelihood of losing games in a race to the bottom of the league for No. 1 seed in the Connor Bedard Sweepstakes.

But last-place overall Columbus is now 1-1-0 without Gavrikov and Arizona is on a veritable heater with points in their past seven games (4-0-3), including a 2-0-1 mark without Chychrun.

No. 1-ranked Meier, O’Reilly (No. 4), Barbashev (No. 5), Karlsson (No. 6), Bertuzzi (No. 7), Patrick Kane (No. 8), Jake McCabe (No. 9) and Trade Bait newcomer Dmitry Kulikov (No. 10) fill out the TSN top 10.

Karlsson, sixth overall in NHL scoring with 73 points, is the biggest riser this week, moving up 19 slots from No. 25 in the wake of reports Edmonton has re-engaged with the Sharks in trade talks.

Others making big jumps are St. Louis centre Noel Acciari, from No. 28 to 13, and two defencemen making their debuts: Kulikov at No. 11 and St. Louis’ Colton Parayko at No. 15.

Among the fallers are two Montreal Canadiens, centre Sean Monahan (No. 19 to 27) and defenceman Joel Edmundson (No. 10 to 30), plus Chicago captain Jonathan Toews (No. 8 to 28), all of whom are sidelined right now.

TSN Trade Bait Board - Feb. 17 Player Pos Age GP G P Cap Hit 2023-24 1. Timo Meier, SJ LW 26 56 31 52 $6M RFA 2. Jakob Chychrun, Ari LD 24 36 7 28 $4.6M 2 Yrs 3. Vladislav Gavrikov, CBJ LD 27 52 3 10 $2.8M UFA 4. Ryan O'Reilly, StL C 31 40 12 19 $7.5M UFA 5. Ivan Barbashev, StL RW 27 54 10 28 $2.25M UFA 6. Erik Karlsson, SJ RD 32 56 18 73 $11.5M 4 Yrs 7. Tyler Bertuzzi, Det LW/RW 27 23 3 11 $4.75M UFA 8. Patrick Kane, Chi RW 34 50 9 35 $10.5M UFA 9. Jake McCabe, Chi LD 29 50 2 17 $4M 2 Yrs 10. Dmitry Kulikov, Ana LD 32 55 2 11 $2.25M UFA 11. Sam Lafferty, Chi C 27 47 9 20 $1.15M 1 Yr 12. Noel Acciari, StL C 31 54 10 18 $1.25M UFA 13. Nick Bjugstad, Ari C 30 55 13 23 $900K UFA 14. Gustav Nyquist, CBJ LW 33 48 10 22 $5.5M UFA 15. Colton Parayko, StL RD 29 51 2 18 $6.5M 7 Yrs 16. Shayne Gostisbehere, Ari LD 29 48 9 29 $4.5M UFA 17. James van Riemsdyk, Phi LW 33 36 9 22 $7M UFA 18. Luke Schenn, Van RD 33 54 3 18 $850K UFA 19. John Klingberg, Ana RD 30 46 7 20 $7M UFA 20. Karel Vejmelka, Ari G 26 38 3.20 .906 $2.73M 2 Yrs 21. Brock Boeser, Van RW 25 47 10 35 $6.65M 2 Yrs 22. Jesse Puljujarvi, Edm RW 24 52 5 11 $3M RFA 23. Jordan Greenway, Min LW 25 37 2 6 $3M 2 Yrs 24. Carson Soucy, Sea LD 28 54 2 9 $2.75M UFA 25. Max Domi, Chi C 27 53 14 36 $3M UFA 26. Sean Monahan, Mtl C 28 25 6 17 $6.38M UFA 27. Warren Foegele, Edm LW 26 40 7 12 $2.75M 1 Yr 28. Jonathan Toews, Chi C 34 46 14 28 $10.5M UFA 29. Nick Seeler, Phi LD 29 53 3 10 $775K 1 Yr 30. Joel Edmundson, Mtl LD 29 39 1 6 $3.5M 1 Yr 31. Andrew Peeke, CBJ RD 24 53 5 8 $2.75M 3 Yrs 32. Tanner Jeannot, Nsh LW 25 52 5 14 $800K RFA 33. Mattias Ekholm, Nsh LD 32 52 5 17 $6.25M 3 Yrs 34. New Jersey's 1st-Round Pick 35. Vitali Kravtsov, NYR RW 23 28 3 6 $875K RFA

NOTE - 2023-24 indicates player’s status beyond 2022-23: UFA, RFA or number of years under contract