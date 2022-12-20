San Jose Sharks forward Luke Kunin is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing ACL surgery on Tuesday.

Kunin suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 13 against the Arizona Coyotes. He is expect to miss approximately six-to-eight months while recovering.

The #SJSharks issued the following statement on Luke Kunin.https://t.co/YYJJamtMID — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 20, 2022

The 25-year-old has five goals and 13 points in 31 games this season, his first with the Sharks. He was traded to San Jose from the Nashville Pedators in July for John Leonard and a third-round pick.

Selected 15th overall bv the Minnesota Wild in the 2016 draft, Kunin has 51 goals and 106 points in 282 games with the Sharks, Predators and Wild.