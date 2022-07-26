The San Jose Sharks hired David Quinn as their new head coach on Tuesday.

Quinn takes over for Bob Boughner, who the Sharks fired at the beginning of July, two months after the end of the regular season.

Boughner guided the Sharks for two and a half years, finishing outside the playoff picture for the third consecutive season, going 32-37-13 for 77 points.

Quinn, 55, was head coach of the New York Rangers for three seasons from 2018 to 2021, tallying a combined record of 96-87-25. His Rangers did not make the postseason in either his first or final season and fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in the qualifying round in 2020.

David has successfully coached at several different levels in his hockey career, including with Team USA on the international stage at the Olympics and leading the team at the World Championships to the Bronze Medal game,” said Sharks general manager Mike Grier. “His experience in developing young players as a head coach at Boston University and at the NHL level over the last few seasons has proven to be effective.

“His previous NHL head coaching experience is valuable to us and he implements a system that will fit with our philosophy of being a hard team to play against. We are extremely happy to have him a part of this organization.”

He also coached the United States men’s hockey team at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, finishing fifth.

As a player, Quinn was selected No. 13 overall in the 1984 NHL Draft but elected to play collegiately at Boston University. After his junior season, Quinn retired from playing due to a rare disorder called Christmas Disease that prevents blood from clotting properly. Quinn guided the BU Terriers prior to his time with the Rangers, winning the Beanpot in 2015.

The Sharks have not made the playoffs since 2018-19 when they were eliminated in the Western Conference final by the St. Louis Blues.