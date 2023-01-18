The San Jose Sharks traded forward Jasper Weatherby to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo on Wednesday.

Weatherby, 24, has three goals and six points in 39 games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda this season.

The 6-foot-4 forward was drafted 102nd overall by the Sharks in the 2018 NHL Draft and has five goals and 11 points in 50 career NHL games with the Sharks.

Criscuolo, 30, has five goals and 10 points in 28 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins this season.

The 5-foot-9 forward signed as undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Sabres in 2017 and has two assists in 15 games with the Sabres and Red Wings.