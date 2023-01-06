The San Jose Sharks claimed forward Michael Eyssimont off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

We've claimed forward Mikey Eyssimont off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.



The Jets elected to place Eyssimont on waivers on Thursday after forwards Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti, and defenceman Nate Schmidt were cleared to return from their respective injuries.

Eyssimont, 26, registered a goal and five points in 19 games with the Jets this season as well as two goals and nine points in nine games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Drafted 142nd by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2016 NHL Draft, Eyssimont has a goal and five points in 20 career games, all with the Jets.