Oskar Lindblom has joined the San Jose Sharks one day after being bought out by the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Sharks signed the forward to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

The #SJSharks have signed forward Oskar Lindblom to a two-year contract.



Lindblom had one year and $3 million remaining on his contract. He appeared in 79 games last season, tallying 12 goals and 14 assists.

"Oskar is a proven forward who can provide offensive upside in the middle of our lineup," Sharks general manager Mike Grier. "He has overcome significant obstacles in his young career and his strength and desire to play hockey is immeasurable. We are happy to have him join our organization."

A native of Gavle, Sweden, Lindblom was originally taken with a fourth-round selection in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut in February of 2018.

In late 2019, Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, and completed his treatment the following July. He made his NHL return during the playoffs that September in the Toronto bubble.

Lindholm won the 2021 Masterton Trophy as the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game.

For his career, Lindblom has 50 goals and 47 assists in 263 games over five seasons.