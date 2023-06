The San Jose Sharks announced Monday the signing of centre Filip Bystedt to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Bystedt, 19, tallied seven goals and 13 assists in 45 games with Linkoping HC of the Swedish Hockey League in 2022-23.

The Norrkoping native also represented Sweden at the 2023 World Junior Championship.

Bystedt was selected in the first round, 27th overall, by the Sharks in 2022.