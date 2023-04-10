Goaltender Magnus Chrona has been signed to a two-year contract beginning in the 2023-24 season, the San Jose Sharks announced on Monday.

Chrona, 22, recently wrapped up his fourth season at the University of Denver where he had a 2.19 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 32 games this season.

The Stockholm, Sweden, native was taken in the fifth round, 152nd overall in the 2018 NHL draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Sharks acquired Chrona in a trade with the Lightning in April 2021.