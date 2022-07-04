Grier front-runner to be named Sharks new GM on Tuesday

Mike Grier is the front-runner to be named as the San Jose Sharks new general manager on Tuesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds the potential hiring of Grier has not been confirmed with anyone in the Sharks' organization.

The Sharks have been guided by interim general manager Joe Will since Doug Wilson stepped down in April following a 19-year tenure with the team.

Will announced Friday that head coach Bob Boughner, assistants John MacLean and John Madden and video coach Dan Darrow were being let go.

The team said it made the move to clear the decks for the next general manager to pick new leadership behind the bench.

“We just came to the conclusion that, amongst everything else, we just want this fresh start moving forward with a general manager and a head coach,” Will said during a video news conference. “That will also create the opportunity for the general manager to find their head coach and partner up with them moving forward.”

Grier, 47, is currently the Hockey Operations Advisor for the New York Rangers. He previously spent time as an assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils and as a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Grier played 14 seasons in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and the Sharks.