Vladislav Namestnikov has been traded from the San Jose Sharks to the Winnipeg Jets for a fourth-round pick in 2025.

The 30-year-old forward was recently acquired from the Sharks in a deal with the Lightning that sent Michael Eyssimont to Tampa Bay. The Lightning retained 50 per cent of his $2.5M salary.

A pendng UFA, Namestnikov collected six goals and 15 points in 57 games with the Lightning this season, his second stint with the team.

Namestnikov was selected by the Lightning with the 27th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft and spent five seasons with the Bolts before being traded to the New York Rangers. Namestnikov spent three seasons in the Big Apple before being traded to the Ottawa Senators.

The Zhukovsky, Russia native later spent time with the Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars.

He has 113 goals and 251 points in 610 games across 10 NHL seasons.