Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal left Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after being hit by a pitch in the eighth inning.

Pirates right-hander Robert Stephenson plunked Espinal in the left hand with a high-and-inside fastball, causing the Jays' infielder to fall to the ground in obvious pain. He later exited the game with the training staff while Whit Merrifield entered the game to pinch run.

The 27-year-old Espinal was 0-for-3 prior to being hit. In 119 games so far this season, his third with the Jays, he is hitting .268 with seven home runs and 46 RBI.

The Blue Jays will wrap up their series with the Pirates at PNC Park Sunday before travelling to Baltimore to take on the Orioles on Monday.