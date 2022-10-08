Santiago Espinal will play second base and bat ninth as he makes his return Saturday with the Toronto Blue Jays looking to avoid elimination against the Seattle Mariners in the Wild Card Round.

The 27-year-old has been out of action for roughly two weeks after sustaining a left oblique strain. He last played on Sept. 21.

With Espinal at second, Whit Merrifield will shift to left field and Raimel Tapia will sit against left-hander and former Blue Jay Robbie Ray. Toronto will send Kevin Gausman to the hill to counter.

Espinal was on the Wild Card Round roster released Friday, while left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was not as he continues to battle a hamstring strain.

In 135 games this season, Espinal hit .267 with seven home runs and 51 RBI, making the American League All-Star Team for the first time in his career.

If the Blue Jays are able to force a deciding Game 3, that will take place Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre. The winner of the series will play the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series beginning on Tuesday.