Nice work at the blueline by Bach leads to Clark goal

Sarah Fillier has two goals and Emily Clark added another as Canada has a 3-0 lead over Switzerland after the second period at the Women's World Hockey Championship.

Fillier scored her second goal of the game with a blocker side shot over Swiss goaltender Andrea Brandli.

Clark picked up her first of the tournament after Victoria Bach made a play to keep the puck in at the offensive blueline, who dished it to Blayre Turnbull before Clark tapped it home.

Brandli has stopped 30 of 33 she has faced while Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens has stopped all four shots from the Swiss.