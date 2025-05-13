Rookie Sarah Fillier of the New York Sirens, the Boston Fleet's Hilary Knight and Marie-Philip Poulin of the Montreal Victoire are the finalists for the PWHL's Forward of the Year.

The league began revealing its awards finalists on Tuesday. All six awards are voted on by a selection committee.

A 24-year-old native of Georgetown, Ont., Fillier was the first overall pick of the 2024 PWHL Draft. She appeared in 30 games for the Sirens this season, notching 13 goals and 16 assists to share the league lead in points with Knight.

Knight, 35, bounced back from what was a disappointing 2024 campaign in which she tallied 11 points in 24 games. In 30 games this season, the Sun Valley, ID native scored 15 goals and added 14 assists.

Poulin, 34, led the league in goals with 19. In 30 games, the native of Beauceville, Que. also chipped in seven assists to finish fourth in league scoring.

The winner of the award in the league's inaugural season was the Toronto Sceptres' Natalie Spooner, who also claimed the Billie Jean King Most Valuable Player Award.

The 2025 PWHL Award winners will be announced on June 25 at a ceremony in Ottawa.