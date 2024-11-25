The New York Sirens finished as the PWHL’s worst team last season with 12 losses while allowing a league-worst 67 goals in 24 games, but it led to them drafting a generational talent in forward Sarah Fillier.

A star in the making for years, Fillier had 30 goals and 43 points in 29 games last season as captain at Princeton. At 24, she is an Olympic gold medallist and three-time Women’s World champion.

In an unusual move, Fillier eschewed signing a three-year deal like many of her peers and opted to sign a one-year contract with the team on Nov. 1.

The Sirens were the only team to make a coaching change after the season, parting ways with head coach Howie Draper and replacing him with Greg Fargo, who spent the past 11 seasons coaching the women’s hockey team at Colgate University.

Alex Carpenter was New York’s best player last season, leading the way with eight goals and 23 points in 24 games. Forward Jade Downie-Landry tied Carpenter for the team lead in goals with eight while Jessie Eldridge was second among forwards in points with seven goals and 14 points in 24 games.

A player New York will be looking to get more from next season is forward Abby Roque. The 27-year-old had six goals and 13 points in 24 games but did not make Team USA for the Women’s Worlds after playing in the tournament the three years prior.

On defence, Ella Shelton emerged as a top defender in the league. With seven goals and 21 points in 24 games, Shelton played over 25 minutes in 17 of 24 games and was nominated as one of the three defenders of the year, losing to Montreal’s Erin Ambrose. The 26-year-old won her third career Women’s Worlds title with Team Canada in April.

Captain Micah Zandee-Hart started the season injured and struggled after returning to the ice. A two-way defender, Zandee-Hart had just three assists in 19 games and missed the cut for Team Canada at the Women’s Worlds.

Canadian teammate Jaime Bourbonnais, who had five goals and 13 points in 24 games, cracked the national team roster along with Shelton, winning her second Women’s Worlds title.

Defender Maja Nylén Persson crosses the pond after being selected 10th overall, signing a three-year deal after playing last season in Sweden with Lulea, where she recorded 11 goals and 38 points in 36 games. At the Women’s Worlds, she was named a top three player for Sweden.

Despite the last-place finish, goaltender Corinne Schroeder still managed to put up strong numbers last season, recording a .930 save percentage and 2.40 GAA with a 7-7-0 record.

In order to not finish in last place again, Fargo will have the challenge of taking a Sirens team that is not short on talent to commit to playing better on the defensive side of the puck while allowing enough freedom offensively.