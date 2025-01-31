Star rookie Sarah Fillier could take back top spot in the PWHL scoring race tonight as the New York Sirens face off against the Boston Fleet on TSN.

Watch the Sirens take on the Fleet LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN3 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Fillier has come as advertised since being taken first overall by New York in June’s draft.

Already an Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champion with Canada, Fillier has responded well to playing professional hockey after four NCAA seasons with Princeton.

She currently has 13 points this season, one back of the Minnesota Frost trio of Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Taylor Heise, and Claire Thompson who are tied for the scoring race lead with 14 points each.

The Sirens have taken a step forward so far this season at 7-4-1 and Fillier is not the only reason why. Forwards Alex Carpenter and Jessie Eldridge both have 12 points in 12 games this season with Carpenter leading the team in goals with six.

Sirens goaltender Corinne Schroeder has been strong this season with a .932 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average, earning a spot on the latest Rivalry Series roster for Team Canada.

While New York has improved this season, the same can’t be said for Boston.

The Fleet are last in the PWHL standings with 15 points and have just five wins in 12 games this season.

Captain Hilary Knight has bounced back this season with 10 points in 12 games after managing just 11 in 24 last year, while defender Megan Keller has been her usual productive self with nine points in 12 games.

Boston hopes that forward Alina Muller has finally found her game as she has five points in her past three games after opening the season with an eight-game pointless drought.

Despite the team’s struggles in front of her, goaltender Aerin Frankel is putting up another good season with a .925 save percentage and 2.08 GAA in nine appearances this season.

The two teams have met just once this season with the Fleet getting the 4-2 victory as Keller scored twice in the third period on Dec. 8.