Sarah Nurse is on the cover of NHL 2023

Sarah Nurse is the first woman to grace the cover of EA's NHL video game franchise, appearing on NHL 2023 alongside Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras.

Nurse won gold with Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and will pursue repeat gold at the IIHF Women's World Championship, starting this week in Denmark.

The 27-year-old forward had five goals and 18 points at the Beijing Games, finishing as the tournament's leading scorer. Nurse also won Olympic silver with at PyeongChang 2018 and bronze at the 2019 women's worlds.

Zegras, 21, scored 23 goals and posted 61 points in a breakout rookie year with the Ducks last season. He was selected ninth overall by the team in the 2019 NHL Draft.