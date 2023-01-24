Nurse, Knight among women's players to participate in NHL All-Star skills competition

Five women’s hockey players will be taking part in the 2023 NHL All-Star skills competition in Sunrise, Florida at FLA Arena on Feb. 3.

Team Canada’s Sarah Nurse, Emily Clark and Rebecca Johnston will participate along with Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter of Team USA.

The skills competition will feature six events, including fastest skater, hardest shot, breakaway challenge, accuracy shooting, splash shot (one the beach in Fort Lauderdale), pitch ‘n puck (using hockey/golf on an island green) and tendy tandem (involving shooting goalies).

Hockey Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo will suit up as the celebrity goaltender in the breakaway challenge.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 4 in a three-game tournament, played in 3-on-3 format, showcasing teams from each division.