TORONTO - Sarah Nurse checked in with a late game-winner on the power-play and Hannah Miller scored twice to lift the Toronto Sceptres to a 4-2 win against the New York Sirens on Saturday.

Nurse placed a shot over the glove of New York goalie Corinne Schroeder with 5:54 remaining in the third period to snap a mini two-game slide for the Sceptres (4-0-2-6), who rank last in the six-team Professional Women's Hockey League.

Billed as the Battle on Bay Street, the game attracted a crowd of 19,102 at Scotiabank Arena, slightly smaller than the 19,285 at the same venue when Toronto defeated Montreal 3-0 on Feb. 16, 2024.

Toronto defender Kali Flanagan scored into an empty net, while Ella Shelton and Abby Roque replied for New York (3-3-1-4).

The Sceptres outshot the visitors 35-19 as Schroeder made 31 saves to 17 from Toronto's Raygan Kirk.

Miller scored with 86 seconds remaining in the first period, redirecting a high-point shot from Flanagan.

After defender Shelton's one-timer tied the game midway through the second period, Miller scored another late-period marker.

But Roque tied the game, converting a pass from her Sirens linemate Jessie Eldridge on a two-on-one break 61 seconds into the third period.

Takeaways

Sceptres: Defender Megan Carter made her PWHL debut after the 23-year-old from Milton, Ont., missed the Sceptres' first 11 games with a lower-body ailment. She was in the penalty box for cross-checking when New York tied the game 1-1 in the second period.

Sirens: Sarah Fillier was playing in her first PWHL game in Toronto. The Canadian national team forward from nearby Georgetown, Ont., leads the league with 12 points.

Key moment

Schroeder made a glove-hand stop on Nurse's one-timer from in close to keep the game tied with 6:40 remaining in the third period.

Key stat

Miller's team-leading fifth and sixth goals pushed her into the top spot in the PWHL goal-scoring race.

Up next

The Sceptres visit the Minnesota Frost on Tuesday.

New York continues its road trip against the Ottawa Charge on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.