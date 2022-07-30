46m ago
Roughriders release five players following loss to Lions
Following their Week 8 loss to the B.C. Lions, the Saskatchewan Roughriders released five players, the team announced Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
The following players were released:
- WR Dieuly Aristilde Jr.
- WR Jared Beeksma
- LB Keishawn Bierria
- DL Alain Cimankinda