Saskatchewan Roughriders betting profile

Entering the 2025 CFL Season, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are +550 to win the Grey Cup.

The number comes with an implied probability of 15.38 per cent.

Saskatchewan’s +550 odds give them the second-best odds in the West Division to win the Grey Cup, trailing Winnipeg (+460) and sits fourth in the league.

Harris in MOP Chase pack

Veteran quarterback Trevor Harris is expected to lead the Roughriders again in 2025, with the 39-year-old named the team’s starting quarterback.

Harris carries +1200 odds to win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award. In 2024, Harris threw for 3,264 yards, completing 260 of 359 passes with 20 touchdowns and 9 interceptions across 12 games. His steady leadership helped guide Saskatchewan to a 9-8-1 record and a playoff berth.

Harris enters his third season with the Roughriders firmly in the chase pack to win MOP, sporting the seventh shortest odds to win the award as one of nine players with shorter than 20-1 odds to win MOP.

The last Roughrider to win Most Outstanding Player was Kerry Joseph in 2007.

Saskatchewan Roughriders​​ betting markets