Here is a look at the Saskatchewan Roughriders betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season.

Saskatchewan Roughriders game log

Week Opponent ML Odds Result Spread 1 Ottawa -192 W W -3.5 2 Hamilton -146 W W -2.5 3 Toronto -225 W W -4.5 4 BC -142 W W -2.5 6 Calgary -285 L L -6.5 7 BC +134 W W +2.5 8 Edmonton -385 W L -8.5 9 Montreal -132 W W -2.5