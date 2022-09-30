The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Shaquille Cooper, the club announced Friday.

Cooper, 29, rejoins the Riders after spending a portion of the season and 2022 training camp with the Riders. The Fort Hays State product saw action in one regular season game and both preseason games, where he recorded five carries for eight yards, one catch for seven yards and returned three kickoffs for 77 yards.

A native of Coral Gables, Fla., Cooper spent the portions of the 2021 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the BC Lions. He finished the 2021 campaign with 142 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. He added another 69 yards through the air on 11 receptions with an additional 108 yards kickoff return yards.

Prior to the 2021 season, Cooper spent two seasons with the Edmonton Elks (2018-19), where he recorded a total of 496 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 90 carries.

During his three collegiate seasons with the Tigers (2012, 2015-16) Cooper tallied 2,768 yards and 19 touchdowns on 456 carries. He added another 736 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns through the air.