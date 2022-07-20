Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Duke Williams has been suspended one game for a fracas ahead of last weekend's Touchdown Atlantic game in Wolfsville, NS.

Williams took the helmet off of Toronto Argonauts defensive back Shaquille Richardson and threw it at him. For his part in initiating the altercation, Richardson has been levied the maximum fine by the league (half of a game cheque).

“Such pre-game hostilities are unacceptable and the use of a helmet as a weapon is especially dangerous,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie in a statement. “Neither is to be tolerated.”

Argos defensive lineman Eli Mencer also received a one-game ban for derogatory language towards an official during the same game.

The Argos won the contest by a score of 30-24.

This marks the second straight week in which a member of the Riders has been suspended. Lineman Garrett Marino was suspended for four games last week for a low hit on Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli that may have ended his season.