'It was disgusting': CFL on TSN panel sounds off on Marino's 'clear intent to injure'

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino has been suspended four games for his in-game behaviour Friday against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Marino received a two-game suspension for a "dangerous and reckless low hit" on Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, an one-game suspension for verbal comments about Masoli’s heritage and an one-game suspension for an illegal and reckless tackle on a Redblacks' offensive lineman.

“This behaviour has no place in our league,” said Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the CFL. “This discipline is intended to send a strong message that it will not be tolerated.”

It's the CFL's "most severe total discipline ever imposed for in-game behaviour during one game."

TSN's Farhan Lalji says the CFLPA have not "signed off" on the suspension and still have the right to appeal.

Marino dove at the feet of Masoli as he launched a pass down field in the fourth quarter of the Roughriders 28-13 victory. Marino then celebrated the hit, leading to a confrontation between the two teams.

Masoli was eventually carried off the field by his teammates. The Redblacks quarterback is set to undergo a bone-based surgical procedure because of the hit and is expected to miss 10-12 weeks.

Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice said earlier on Monday he believed the hit was suspension-worthy.

“If you see some of the things that have caused a suspension from other years, I think this is going to be certainly in the conversation for that action,” LaPolice told TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa.

“I know the league talks about making sure they protect players, so it's going to be in the realm, certainly talked about. But, again, that's not my role. I leave the league and the commissioner and all those guys to do that. But yeah, disappointing to me.”

The CFL had announced on Saturday that it had initiated an investigation into the hit for a possible suspension of Marino. TSN's Farhan Lalji added that the league was also investigating allegations of racist comments during Friday's game.

The Redblacks will next play on Saturday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and will likely move forward with Caleb Evans as their starting quarterback. On Monday afternoon the Redblacks acquired quarterback Nick Arbuckle from the Edmonton Elks for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.

Marino, 27, made his CFL debut with the Roughriders last season, posting four sacks in seven games. He has one sack and five tackles in five games this season.