1h ago
Roughriders release American DL Marino
TSN.ca Staff
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American defensive lineman Garrett Marino, the team announced Tuesday.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American defensive lineman Garrett Marino. pic.twitter.com/iPz7KMvfaJ— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) September 6, 2022
Marino, 28, was suspended four games, the longest suspension in CFL history, on July 11 for a "dangerous and reckless low hit" on Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and for making comments about Masoli’s heritage. Masoli was expected to miss 10-12 weeks due to the injury suffered by Marino's hit.
In eight games played this season, the Mission Viejo, Calif., native had nine tackles and a sack.