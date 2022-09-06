The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American defensive lineman Garrett Marino, the team announced Tuesday.

Marino, 28, was suspended four games, the longest suspension in CFL history, on July 11 for a "dangerous and reckless low hit" on Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and for making comments about Masoli’s heritage. Masoli was expected to miss 10-12 weeks due to the injury suffered by Marino's hit.

In eight games played this season, the Mission Viejo, Calif., native had nine tackles and a sack.