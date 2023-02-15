Lots of names on the move as CFL Free Agency opens up

Darnell Sankey is heading to the XFL.

A CFL source said Wednesday that the veteran middle linebacker has signed with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the Renegades have yet to announce the move.

The six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey became a CFL free agent Tuesday.

Sankey, 28, registered a CFL-leading 120 tackles last season, his first with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He posted a league-leading 98 tackles in 2021 with the Calgary Stampeders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.