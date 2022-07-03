The Saskatchewan Roughriders have traded their sixth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft to the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for wide receiver/kick returner Mario Alford.

Alford, who is 30 years old, appeared in one game this year for the Alouettes, with two kickoff returns totalling 40 yards, and has played in the CFL for four seasons. He debuted for the Toronto Argonauts in 2018, where he totaled eight touches on offence for 67 yards.

The Greenville, Georgia native played college ball at West Virginia, and was originally drafted by the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals in 2015. He registered one catch for 15 yards with Cincinnati.

Alford bounced around practice squads in the NFL, signing to the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears practice squads between 2015-2017.

He signed with the Alouettes in 2019, and in 15 career CFL games has 31 punt returns for 493 yards and three touchdowns, as well as 32 kickoff returns for 647 yards.