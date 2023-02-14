Als scoop up some value additions to start free agency

The Saskatchewan Roughriders officially signed quarterback Trevor Harris to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Did you hear? We signed a quarterback!



Trevor Harris is officially a member of Rider Nation!



Harris, 36, threw for 4,157 yards and 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 2022, helping the Montreal Alouettes finish second in the East Division at 9-9. Harris threw for 362 yards and a touchdown in the Alouettes' Eastern Semi-Final loss to the eventual Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts.

The Waldo, Ohio native and Edinboro University product completed his second season with the Alouettes after being acquired by them mid-season in 2021.

Roughriders' 2022 starter, Cody Fajardo, has not been re-signed by the team.

The 30-year-old Californian threw for 3,360 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Roughriders finished fourth in the Western Division with a record of 6-12.

Riders add WR Wieneke

The Riders also signed wide receiver Jake Wieneke, the team announced.

The American had 45 catches for 589 yards and two touchdowns with the Alouettes last season. The 28-year-old had a breakout 2021, racking up 898 yards and catching a CFL-best 11 touchdowns. He was named CFL All-Star.

In 48 career games Wieneke has tallied 142 catches for 2,056 yards and 21 touchdowns.