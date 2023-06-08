Coach: Craig Dickenson

GM: Jeremy O’Day

2022 record: 6-12

Opening game: June 11 @ Edmonton Elks

After reaching the Western Final in 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders fell on hard times last season, going 6-12 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

As the upcoming season comes into focus, head coach Craig Dickenson enter his third season at the helm and eighth with the Green and White, while Jeremy O’Day enters his second as GM and 24th year in Riderville.

New to Dickenson’s staff is Kelly Jeffrey, who served as a running backs coach for the Riders last season. Under his watch Jamal Morrow rushed for 666 yards. Jeffrey takes over as offensive coordinator for the Riders this season as Jason Maas begins his head coaching tenure in Montreal with Cody Fajardo and the Alouettes.

Key additions and subtractions

Trevor Harris, a two-time Grey Cup champion (2012, 2016) joined the Roughriders in free agency after spending the past two seasons with the Alouettes (2021-22) since being acquired by them from the Edmonton Elks.

Harris is joined by fellow former Alouettes wide receiver and CFL East Division All-Star wide receiver Jake Wieneke, who caught 45 passes from Harris last season for 589 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Riders added to their offence with Grey Cup champions from the Toronto Argonauts, including wide receiver Juwan Brescacin and offensive lineman Philip Blake. Former Calgary Stampeder Shawn Bane joined the fold with former Elk Derel Walker.

Harris also got protection as the Riders signed former BC Lion Peter Godber, who played in 18 games during Nathan Rourke’s historic season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Riders lost A.C Leonard to the Elks, but added decorated defensive tackle Micah Johnson from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Riders also retained their own, signing defensive back Jeremy Clark, linebacker Larry Dean, defensive linemen Anthony Lanier II, Pete Robinson and defensive back Godfrey Onyeka.

Player to watch

With Fajardo manning the pocket for three seasons (2019, 2021-22) before his departure, Harris brings a new element to the Riders’ offence: experience.

Harris enters his 12th season in the Canadian Football League and, at 36-years-old, is eyeing another Grey Cup championship before the Waldo, Ohio, native rides off into the sunset.

At his disposal to help bring a league title back to Saskatchewan for the first time since 2013 is a bountiful wide receiving room that includes the talents of Brayden Lenius, Mitchell Picton, Kian Schaffer-Baker and Mario Alford – not to mention the vast offensive threats that joined the Green and White as free agents.

Insider analysis

“The Roughriders capitalized on a bounce-back season from quarterback Trevor Harris to try and solve their quarterback woes. Now they could use some bounce-back seasons from a receiving unit that includes Derel Walker, Jake Weineke and Juwan Brescacin, and one that will be without Kian Schaffer-Baker for the large chunk of the season. Having lots of proven playmakers on the defensive side of the ball should help keep games close. But Saskatchewan’s season may come down to assembling the puzzle pieces into an improved offensive line.” – TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor

“If Trevor Harris can stay upright the Riders will take a big step forward in 2023. The offensive line looked much improved in their first pre-season game but the challenges will increase over a full game and season, especially if injuries happen. With all of the changes to the receiving corps and the absence of Kian Schaffer-Baker for at least half the season, it could take some time for the remaining receivers to gel and get consistently open, so the o-line’s ability to hold up is everything.” – TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji

2023 must-see games on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Week 2 – In a rematch of the 2021 Western Final, the Roughriders take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Week 3 – The Roughriders get a look at Jake Maier and the Calgary Stampeders.

Week 10 – Harris and the Roughriders hit the road and take on Fajardo and the Alouettes.

Week 13 – The Blue Bombers and Roughriders battle in the Labour Day Classic.

Week 14 – The Roughriders travel to IG Field for the annual Banjo Bowl game against the Blue Bombers.