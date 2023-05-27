REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders ended a long CFL pre-season losing streak on Saturday with a 30-27 victory over the B.C. Lions.

Quarterback Mason Fine connected with Mitchell Picton on two fourth-quarter touchdowns to give the Riders their first pre-season victory since June 14, 2014. On that day, the Riders beat the Ottawa Redblacks 21-17.

Fine took over as quarterback for the Riders in the fourth quarter and he got off to a rough start. On his first pass attempt, B.C. linebacker Ryder Varga intercepted the effort and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown. Varga, a former University of Regina Ram, put the Lions up 27-17 with the touchdown.

Fine bounced back in the next series, capping a drive with a four-yard scoring pass to Picton. Kaare Vedvik missed the convert, with B.C. having a 27-23 lead.

That set the stage for Fine’s second TD toss with 2:44 left in the game, giving the Riders their first lead since the second quarter. After taking a 9-3 lead at that time, the Riders saw the Lions respond with 17 unanswered points to take a 20-9 lead.

Fine finished the contest 8-for-10 passing for 110 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Shea Patterson pulled the Riders to 20-17 late in the third quarter, hitting Keith Corbin on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Patterson then followed up with a four-yard pass to tailback Javian Hawkins on the ensuing two-point conversion.

Neither team dressed their starting quarterback. Dominique Davis and Dane Evans alternated series for the Lions through the first three quarters as starter Vernon Adams Jr. had the night off. Judd Erickson took over with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter.

Riders starter Trevor Harris missed the game to be at his home in Marion, Ohio, for the birth of his third child on Thursday. Jake Dolegala made the start for Saskatchewan before giving way to Patterson and Fine.

Dolegala went 12-for-17 for 92 yards. He also had three carries for 22 yards, including a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Dolegala’s touchdown was set up by a pass interference penalty on B.C. cornerback Jaylon McClain-Sapp who got caught a step behind Riders wide receiver Keith Corbin. The penalty moved the ball from the B.C. 33-yard line to the one-yard line.

Hawkins was stopped for no gain on first down but Dolegala reached the end zone on second down. The touchdown, following a missed convert from kicker David Solie, gave the Riders a 9-3 lead with 9:07 left in the second quarter.

The Lions responded late in the second quarter as Evans led a 10-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in a three-yard scoring pass to Javoni Robinson. On the drive Evans connected with Robinson on a 20-yard gain and Ayden Eberhardt on a 19-yard toss. Robinson’s touchdown put the Lions back into front 10-9 with 53 seconds remaining in the half.

