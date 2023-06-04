Veteran Canadian running back Kienan LaFrance is looking for a new team.

The 32-year-old Winnipeg native was among 22 players released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team announced Sunday.

CFL teams had until 10 p.m. ET on Saturday to reduce their rosters in time for the start of the regular season.

Both Saskatchewan and the B.C. Lions announced their roster moves Sunday.

The CFL kicks off its '23 regular season Thursday with B.C. taking on the Calgary Stampeders.

The five-foot-10, 214-pound LaFrance had spent the last three seasons with Saskatchewan. Last year, he ran nine times for 39 yards while adding five receptions for 28 yards in 11 contests.

LaFrance was in his second stint with Saskatchewan, also playing previously with the franchise in 2017.

LaFrance added four special-teams tackles in 2022. The former Manitoba Bison star also spent time in the CFL with Ottawa (2015-16) and Winnipeg (2018).

LaFrance has appeared in 104 career regular-season games, rushing for 681 yards and four TDs on 165 carries. He has also registered 49 catches for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

Saskatchewan also signed American offensive lineman Colin Kelly. The six-foot-five, 298-pound American was most recently with the NFL's New Orleans Saints but last year started 16 games at both right and left tackle with the Edmonton Elks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

American defensive lineman Miles Fox, who appeared in three regular-season games last season with B.C., was among the 10 players let go by the club. Sophomore receiver Josh Pearson, also an American who had two catches for 73 yards and a TD in 2022 before a knee injury cut his season short, was among 11 players added to the practice roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2023.