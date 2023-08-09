Derel Walker's time in Regina is over.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the release of the veteran wide receiver on Wednesday.

Walker, 32, had three receptions for 28 yards in his lone appearance for the Green Riders this season in their 17-13 victory over the Edmonton Elks. He had carried a knee injury designation since Week 2.

A product of Texas A&M, Walker was in his eighth CFL season and first with the Roughriders.

A two-time CFL All-Star, the Hillsboro, TX native has appeared in 92 CFL games over his career with the Riders, Elks and Toronto Argonauts.

For his career, Walker has recorded 6,681 yards on 474 receptions with 34 touchdowns.

The CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie in 2015 with Edmonton, Walker also won a Grey Cup that season.