The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Monday they have signed American quarterback Shea Patterson.

The 26-year-old spent the 2021 season Montreal Alouettes and the BC Lions. During his time with the Alouettes, Patterson was used as a short-yardage quarterback, seeing action in five games and recording 11 carries for 18 yards.

Collegiately, Patterson spent two seasons at Ole Miss (2016-17) playing in 10 games, throwing for 3,139 yards and 23 touchdowns. He later transferred to the University of Michigan, where he would play two seasons (2018-19), appearing 26 games, throwing for 5,661 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while adding 163 carries for 323 yards and seven majors. The Ohio-born pivot earned All-Big Ten Third-Team honours in both of his seasons.

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Patterson signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.