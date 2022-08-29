The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national wide receiver Brayden Lenius, the team announced on Monday.

The Regina native returns to the Riders after signing with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons in January. The 25-year-old caught 37 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. Lenius also added six receptions for 43 yards in two playoff games.

Lenius originally joined the Roughriders after the team selected him in the second round (15th overall) in the 2019 CFL Draft.

In four collegiate seasons between New Mexico and the University of Washington, Lenius recorded 581 receiving yards and four touchdowns.