The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr. on Monday.

Cox, 28, is a veteran of 26 NFL games over four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. He spent 2022 on the practice roster of the Indianapolis Colts after missing all of 2021 recovering from an ACL tear.

For his career, the Florida product has recorded 31 tackles, nine quarterback hits, a fumble recovery and a 0.5 sack.

Cox is the son of three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bryan Cox, who appeared in 165 NFL games over 12 seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints from 1991 to 1992, winning Super Bowl XXXVI as a member of the Pats in 2002.