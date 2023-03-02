The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday they have signed star veteran American Wide and long-time Edmonton Elks receiver Derel Walker.

The 31-year-old native Texan spent the 2022 season with the Elks, catching 65 passes for 874 yards and a touchdown.

A Grey Cup Champion and Most Outstanding Rookie award winner with the Elks in his 2015 rookie season, Walker spent six of his last seven seasons with the Elks, amassing a career 6,653 yards on 471 receptions, including 2,057 yards after catch and 33 touchdowns. Walker also holds a 14.1 yards per reception average over 91 games played.

In 2017, Walker signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but returned to the Elks in the fall and tallied 634 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

He missed seven regular season games due to injury in 2018, but still registered 875 yards and eight touchdowns and was named a West Division All-Star.

In his last two seasons with the Elks, he appeared in 27 games and registered 1,405 yards, one touchdown and three 100+ yard games.

The Texas A&M product spent 2019 with the Toronto Argonauts, where he tallied 1,040 yards and six touchdowns on 65 receptions and was named an East Division All-Star.

