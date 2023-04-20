The Saskatchewan Roughriders have sign former All-American linebacker Kolby Harvell-Peel, the team announced on Thursday.

He signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and attended minicamp with the team.

Harvell-Peel, 23, spent four years as a starter at Oklahoma State where he recorded 237 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks, 10 interceptions, 24 pass breakups, and three forced fumbles.

He earned First-Team All-Big 12 honours in 2019 and 2021 and was a Third-Team All-American in 2021.