The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Friday they have signed American defensive back Rashard Robinson.

Riders add NFL experience in defensive backfield.



Rashard Robinson joins Green & White roster.



A native of Pompano Beach, Fla., Robinson, 27, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 133th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Robinson played 14 games in his rookie season, tallying 28 tackles and one interception.

Robinson was traded to the New York Jets mid-season in 2017 and played the 2018 season with the Jets. Robinson spent the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys and the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Across five NFL seasons, the former LSU Tiger Robinson amassed 89 combined tackles, 15 defended passes and a pair of interceptions.