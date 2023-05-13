The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Isaiah McKoy, the team announced Saturday.

Golden Flash goes Green as WR Isaiah McKoy signs with Riders.



McKoy, 23, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft, dressing for two preseason games. He went on to join the practice roster of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Brooklyn, N.Y., native played three seasons with Kent State University (2018-20), tallying 124 receptions for 1,748 yards and 16 touchdowns in 26 career games.

McKoy finished his career at Kent State ranked second in school history in touchdown receptions, fifth in receiving yards and sixth in receptions. He earned First Team All-MAC honours in 2020 after recording 25 receptions for 455 yards and five touchdowns in a pandemic-shortened four-game season.

In 2019, McKoy was named Third-Team All-MAC in a year he led the Golden Flashes in receptions (56), receiving yards (872) and receiving touchdowns (eight) and the conference in average yards per reception (15.6).