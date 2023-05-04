The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday they have signed American linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris.

Hot dam 🦫



Former Beaver, Kyrei Fisher-Morris joins the Green & White!



📝 https://t.co/q5XfBWEIJl pic.twitter.com/xkUzsipxiM — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 4, 2023

Fisher-Morris, 24, played four seasons for the Oregon State Beavers (2019-22), recording 114 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and six pass knockdowns in 31 games.

The Tulsa, Okla., native started all 13 games for the Beavers in 2022, with 77 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and six pass knockdowns to earn an All-Pac-12 Honourable Mention

Fisher-Morris played two seasons at the University of Arkansas (2017-18) before transfering to Oregon State.

In the wake of Fisher-Morris' signing, the Riders released Justin Rice and Canadain wide receiver Riley Boersma has retired.