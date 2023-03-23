The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker La’Akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, it was announced Thursday,

A native of Kahului, Hawaii, Kaho’ohanohano-Davis recently attended rookie camp with the Seattle Seahawks following the 2022 NFL Draft. The product of Southern Utah University played five seasons as a Thunderbird (2017-21) recording 140 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss, 11 sacks, one interceptions, three pass knockdowns and two forced fumbles.

Kaho’ohanohano-Davis led the Thunderbirds with 57 tackles and seven sacks, earning First-Team All-big Sky honours in 2020 and Second-Team All-Big Sky honours in 2021 for his 73 tackles.